First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,980 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of The Middleby worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.93.

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

