First Trust Advisors LP Sells 201,543 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,908,000 after buying an additional 212,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,111,000 after buying an additional 208,224 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

LNC stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

