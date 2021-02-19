First Trust Advisors LP Sells 21,724 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,724 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

NYSE FICO opened at $473.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $484.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

