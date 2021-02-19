First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,553 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,384,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 148,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at $230,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.19.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

