First Trust Advisors LP Sells 6,817 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of UniFirst worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 69.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 60.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,552 shares of company stock valued at $299,246. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

NYSE UNF opened at $240.13 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $241.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.92 and a 200-day moving average of $198.59. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

