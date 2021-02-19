First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sony were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sony by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,728,000 after buying an additional 399,314 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Sony by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,072,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,336,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Sony by 20,822.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after buying an additional 721,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sony by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sony by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 287,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

SNE opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sony Co. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $118.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

