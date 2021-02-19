First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,775.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,505,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,986,000 after buying an additional 1,425,484 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,867,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,114,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,051,000 after acquiring an additional 570,677 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,589,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,810,000 after acquiring an additional 221,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 366,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 202,877 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:INDA opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

