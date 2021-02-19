First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,433,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,328,000 after acquiring an additional 639,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,375,000 after buying an additional 479,877 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,802,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,578,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.62. 1,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $68.97.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.