First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Trimmed by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 4.4% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.46% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $32,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 72,131 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $68.97.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.