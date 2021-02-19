First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Position Reduced by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.11% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,706,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,232,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,152,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 473,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 277,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $44.82. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,304. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

