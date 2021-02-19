First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.28

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $11.64. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 59,198 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

