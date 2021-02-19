First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.05 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

