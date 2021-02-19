First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Shares Up 1.7%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.79 and last traded at $73.53. 17,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 62,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

