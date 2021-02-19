First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Shares Up 1.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.89 and last traded at $86.51. 35,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 51,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,685,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

