First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.06 and last traded at $74.64. 53,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 107,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FYC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $408,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 27.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter.

