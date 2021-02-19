FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.
Shares of FE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 201,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.