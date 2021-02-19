Fiske plc (FKE.L) (LON:FKE) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Fiske plc (FKE.L) (LON:FKE) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91). Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £8.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64.

In other Fiske plc (FKE.L) news, insider Clive F. Harrison sold 20,000 shares of Fiske plc (FKE.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,984.58).

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

