Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $6,383,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 207,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $182.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day moving average is $148.74. Five9 has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $187.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

