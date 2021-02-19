Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $189.27

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $189.27 and last traded at $189.27, with a volume of 9816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.33.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -348.84 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $571,038.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,774.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after purchasing an additional 149,103 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 22.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Five9 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after purchasing an additional 95,578 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

