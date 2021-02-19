Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Fiverr International updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of FVRR stock traded up $13.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.08. 59,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,519. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -755.45 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.05.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.