Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 5.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) traded up 5.1% on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $350.00. The stock traded as high as $325.89 and last traded at $318.70. 1,372,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,290,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.12.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.69.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fiverr International by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -735.94 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.