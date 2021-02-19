Flamingo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.77 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Flamingo has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $83.87 million and approximately $48.77 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00504474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00064081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00092073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00076868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00082391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00033539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00448131 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

