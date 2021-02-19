Flash Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Flash coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $1,083.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flash has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.09 or 0.00562323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00063070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00086051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00083414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00031837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.08 or 0.00400139 BTC.

Flash was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

