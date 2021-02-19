FLETA (FLETA) One Day Volume Hits $958,755.00

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, FLETA has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $7.19 million and $958,755.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.36 or 0.00782452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00041964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00058510 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020815 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00040953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.83 or 0.04684974 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,394,446 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

