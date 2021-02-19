FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:LKOR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:LKOR) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.88 and last traded at $60.00. 6,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 8,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73.

