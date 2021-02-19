FLO Achieves Market Cap of $8.56 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $160,478.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 102.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

