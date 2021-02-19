FLO (FLO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $66,844.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, FLO has traded up 86.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $66,844.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002249 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000055 BTC.

FLO Token Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

