Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.86.

FND opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $4,313,791.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,904 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

