Flow (Dapper Labs) Price Tops $18.49 (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $430.81 million and $21.78 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for about $18.49 or 0.00033195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00062707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.00743162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019863 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.48 or 0.04593530 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00039248 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

