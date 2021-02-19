Fluor (FLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect Fluor to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fluor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

