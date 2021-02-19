FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of FMC worth $56,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FMC by 298.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,321,000 after buying an additional 525,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FMC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,372,000 after purchasing an additional 345,150 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1,623.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337,101 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FMC by 974.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 322,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,895 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $104.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

