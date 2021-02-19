Fmr LLC Acquires 116,064 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.96% of Citigroup worth $1,234,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $78.86. The company has a market cap of $132.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

