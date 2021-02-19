Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.74% of Chubb worth $1,209,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,825,000 after buying an additional 83,535 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 83,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

NYSE CB opened at $164.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.06. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $166.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.