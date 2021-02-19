Fmr LLC Buys 4,330,736 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.20% of The TJX Companies worth $1,803,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65. The company has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

