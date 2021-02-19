Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,384,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,647,193 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.04% of Newmont worth $1,460,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,872,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,786.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $57.36 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.