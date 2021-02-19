Fmr LLC Has $1.19 Billion Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,272,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.75% of D.R. Horton worth $1,190,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $84.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

