Fmr LLC Has $1.61 Billion Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.52% of Equinix worth $1,605,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equinix by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equinix by 11.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $685.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $717.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $745.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,372 shares of company stock valued at $14,456,839. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.