Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,966,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 15.00% of Bruker worth $1,243,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 157.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 356,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 218,248 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Bruker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,247,000 after acquiring an additional 176,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bruker by 136.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 134,920 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter worth $3,164,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 17.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 68,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.46.

BRKR opened at $62.35 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526 over the last three months. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

