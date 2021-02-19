Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.53% of The Travelers Companies worth $1,966,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $19,918,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $147.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

