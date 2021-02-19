Fmr LLC Sells 1,690,244 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,765,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,690,244 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 6.78% of Discover Financial Services worth $1,879,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

