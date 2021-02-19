Fmr LLC Sells 268,613 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,613 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.07% of Carvana worth $1,673,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $295.40 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $310.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.15 and a 200 day moving average of $230.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.20 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $7,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,945,517 shares of company stock valued at $733,594,292 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

