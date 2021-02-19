FOAM (FOAM) Price Reaches $0.0449 on Major Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One FOAM token can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and approximately $66,169.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00061947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.50 or 0.00827734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00037491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00058047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.63 or 0.04901445 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016793 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,208,994 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

