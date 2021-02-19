FOAM Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73,407.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $14.60 million and $73,407.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can currently be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00062110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00766484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00042025 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.31 or 0.04562851 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,208,994 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

