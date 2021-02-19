Formula One Group (FWONA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

FWONA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.