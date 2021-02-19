Formula One Group (FWONB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FWONB stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

