Formula One Group (FWONK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $44.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.30. Formula One Group has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $47.34.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.