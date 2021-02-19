Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 231,228 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,959,935 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 231,228 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.6% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $435,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $243.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

