Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.38. Approximately 239,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 77,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Forte Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

