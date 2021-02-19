Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) were up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 262,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 384,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

A number of analysts have commented on FRTA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Forterra by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Forterra by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Forterra by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 245,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 91,294 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

