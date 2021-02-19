Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.87.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $167.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.18. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $166.49.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5,655.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fortinet by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

